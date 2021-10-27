Sideline Schedule Week 10

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Here’s a list of the games we’ll be covering this final week of the regular season of SIDELINE on Friday night, October 29, 2021.

Talladega at Shelby County

Northridge at Tuscaloosa County

Mars Hill Bible at American Christian

Asbury at Ragland

Weaver at Ashville

Moody at Springville

John Carroll at St. Clair County

Dora at West Blocton

Briarwood at Corner

Southside Gadsden at Etowah

Elmore County at Jemison

Marbury at Chilton County

JB Pennington at Locust Fork

Appalachian at Southeastern

Alexandria at Piedmont

