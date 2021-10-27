Sideline Schedule Week 10
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Here’s a list of the games we’ll be covering this final week of the regular season of SIDELINE on Friday night, October 29, 2021.
Talladega at Shelby County
Northridge at Tuscaloosa County
Mars Hill Bible at American Christian
Asbury at Ragland
Weaver at Ashville
Moody at Springville
John Carroll at St. Clair County
Dora at West Blocton
Briarwood at Corner
Southside Gadsden at Etowah
Elmore County at Jemison
Marbury at Chilton County
JB Pennington at Locust Fork
Appalachian at Southeastern
Alexandria at Piedmont
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.