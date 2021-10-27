REPORT: Saints trade to bring former RB Mark Ingram back to Black & Gold
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are apparently trading to bring a former player back to the Big Easy to help out in the running game: Mark Ingram
So far this season, Ingram has 92 carries for 294 yards and one touchdown.
He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Saints before playing for the Ravens for two seasons. He is in his first season with the Texans.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.