LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Remains of missing 26-year-old Hoover woman found

Angela Michelle Roberts
Angela Michelle Roberts(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The remains of a missing 26-year-old woman were found outside a vacant home in Birmingham on October 23, 2021.

Hoover Police Officers said Angela Michelle Roberts’ family reported her missing on July 10, 2021. The family said she was last seen on June 25 or 26.

The Jefferson County coroner confirmed skeletal remains were found outside a vacant residence at 309 64th Street South in Birmingham. The remains were positively identified by dental comparison as Angela Roberts, according to the coroner. The cause of her death is pending.

Roberts was last seen leaving a house on Old Tyler Road in an unknown rideshare vehicle.

Update: http://ow.ly/XO7J30rYsXC _________________________________________________________________ Missing person...

Posted by Hoover (AL) Police Department on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the drugs being sold via the darknet included...
150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
Shelby County Schools investigating online threat
FILE
Man driving golf cart dies after being hit by a car
Wind gusts.
FIRST ALERT: Windy conditions Wednesday night, rain & storms likely
For nearly 100 years, the Marching Crimson Pipers, have been known for their unique marching...
Tuskegee band threatens to stop participating due to concerns

Latest News

4-year-old boy fatally shot in Greensboro
BPD Chief Patrick Smith and BPD Assistant Chief LaQuaylin Parhm-Mack
Mayor Woodfin appoints Birmingham Police Department leadership
Habitat for Humanity in Tuscaloosa is in the middle of a building blitz.
Habitat House in Tuscaloosa
A Cullman Co. school bus carrying students from Harmony school was involved in a crash...
Cullman Co. school bus involved in crash, no students injured