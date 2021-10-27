Remains of missing 26-year-old Hoover woman found

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The remains of a missing 26-year-old woman were found outside a vacant home in Birmingham on October 23, 2021.

Hoover Police Officers said Angela Michelle Roberts’ family reported her missing on July 10, 2021. The family said she was last seen on June 25 or 26.

The Jefferson County coroner confirmed skeletal remains were found outside a vacant residence at 309 64th Street South in Birmingham. The remains were positively identified by dental comparison as Angela Roberts, according to the coroner. The cause of her death is pending.

Roberts was last seen leaving a house on Old Tyler Road in an unknown rideshare vehicle.

