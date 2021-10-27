Rainsville Police seek public help to identify woman cashing checks under a fake business

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rainsville police needs the public’s help finding a woman; who police said is cashing fraudulent checks under a fake business name.

Acts such as stealing identities and writing bad checks are common during the holiday season. A woman in Rainsville is accused of taking the fraudulent acts even further.

On Oct. 20, police said a woman walked into a Rainsville Regions Bank and cashed a check under a fake business name. She also made her way to banks in Trussville, Scottsboro, and Hoover, and was caught on camera.

Now Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson said an investigation is underway to help get her off the streets.

“The checks were actually showing the business accounts was on Wells Fargo, and once she went to a Regions Bank to cash it and Regions tried to send them to Wells Fargo that’s how it came back it was false,” said Chief Edmondson.

Investigators believe the woman is also using a fake ID when signing off on the checks.

The four checks under investigation were cashed for $2,935, totaling $11,740.

Chief Edmondson said to keep an eye on your credit reports to help prevent this from happening to you or your business.

“Take a look at your credit to make sure no one is using your social and no one is opening up new accounts. Pay attention to who you are doing business with, especially as we approach the holiday.

If you have any information, please contact the Rainsville Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.