Pell City firefighter released from hospital after two months of fighting COVID

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Pell City Fire Department announced that their captain was released from the hospital after battling COVID-19.

The department made a heartwarming post via Facebook saying how they’d been looking forward to the day where Captain Jeff Rogers would return. The post said they were able to take him home on his engine as he was discharged from UAB-West.

Captain Jeff Rogers was able to leave the hospital after a two-month COVID battle.

The post goes on to say that as he signed his discharge papers and changed into his new fire department uniform, he had no idea what was waiting for him outside.  

The department thanked the Intensive Care Unit and the doctors and nursing staff at UAB -West for taking care of Captain Rogers and seeing him through that journey. They also gave a thanks to Jeff’s family for allowing them the opportunity to take him home.

They concluded the post by thanking “the awesome crew from Bessemer Fire Department for standing outside with Pell City Firefighters and supporting him as he came out the front doors!!”

It’s safe to say the crew is excited to have him back!

