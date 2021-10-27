Pediatric Infectious Diseases doctor urges parents to get children vaccinated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents could be able to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 11 year old’s as soon as next week.

The CDC is expected to take up the emergency authorization for the vaccine next week. Dr. David Kimberlin, a Pediatric Infectious Diseases doctor at Children’s of Alabama, says this is good news for parents, children, and the efforts to stem the pandemic. Dr. Kimberlin said the vaccine is safe and provides a great deal of protection against COVID.

The FDA’s advisory committee gave approval for the vaccine for five to 11 year old’s on Tuesday. Once the final emergency authorization is done, this would allow about 28 million kids to get vaccinated. Dr. Kimberlin said Pfizer may have conducted their own tests, but the FDA advisory committee also took a hard look at their data to ensure it was safe for kids.

While many parents are waiting on the authorization, others might need to be convinced. While some may contend children are less vulnerable to get COVID-19, Dr. Kimberlin said the vaccine is safe. He said it will protect parents, their children and people around them who may be vulnerable to the virus.

Dr. Kimberlin urged parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as they can. “Right now COVID is the eighth leading cause of death in children. The eighth leading cause of death. So this is something that parents may say ‘this in unlikely to happen to my child’. They are right, it is unlikely, but not impossible,” Dr. Kimberlin said.

