One person killed in crash in Tuscaloosa County

Authorities say an Oakman man has died after a single car crash in Tuscaloosa County.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say an Oakman man has died after a single car crash in Tuscaloosa County.

Officials with ALEA say 77-year-old Dewey S. Hood was injured when his car went off of the road, hit a ditch, and struck a tree. This happened on Alabama 69 near the 169 mile marker around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. He was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of this crash.

