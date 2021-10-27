One person killed in crash in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say an Oakman man has died after a single car crash in Tuscaloosa County.

Officials with ALEA say 77-year-old Dewey S. Hood was injured when his car went off of the road, hit a ditch, and struck a tree. This happened on Alabama 69 near the 169 mile marker around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. He was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of this crash.

