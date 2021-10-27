BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We began our morning with temps in the 40s to low 50s in most locations. Temperatures were pretty close to our average low of 50 degrees in many areas, but some places bottomed out in the low 40s.

Here’s a quick look at our headlines over the next few days:

Mostly dry conditions for today, with a chance of showers past 8pm tonight.

Rain is expected in the overnight hours and into our morning rush hour on Thursday.

And breezy and cloudy conditions accompany the rain and linger into Friday.

Wind gusts overnight and into tomorrow could be over 30 mph.

The same system that is expected to bring us that rain and wind tomorrow morning is bringing a good chance of storms to Texas and Oklahoma today. Those storms have the possibility of producing tornadoes and strong winds .

Meanwhile our temperatures at noon time today will likely warm into the 60s to 70s with clouds and a little sunshine breaking through.

Highs today will likely reach 72 degrees in Birmingham, which is pretty close to a normal temperature for this time of the year.

Centerville could reach 77-degrees today…while areas into northeast Alabama should see high in the low 70s to upper 60s.

The latest model runs show rain pushing into west Alabama just after 8 o’clock tonight.

By 2am we could see the heaviest rain from this system affecting central parts of our area, with the trailing edge of moderate to heavy rain pushing through our central counties around 7am.

As folks wake up and hit the roadways there could be some slick spots, and gusty winds in excess of 30 mph could try to blow some high profile vehicles into other lanes and those winds could even down some trees...which of course could lead to some power outages.

Clouds along with scattered light rainfall is expected to continue through Friday, along with windy conditions.

Highs on Friday may only make it into the 50s in many areas. Those temps along with windy conditions would make it chilly all day long.

If you’re planning on attending the Magic City Classic parade Saturday morning, expect temps in the low 50s with just a 10-20 percent chance of light rainfall.

During the game at Legion Field, with a 2:30 afternoon kickoff, expect temps near 59-degrees…halftime about 62-degrees…and 57-degrees by the end of the game. There is only a 10-percent chance of sprinkles during the game with mostly cloudy skies expected.

The Auburn Tigers play host to Ole Miss at Jordan Hare Stadium. Look for mostly cloudy skies during that matchup, with temps in the mid 50s at the 6pm kickoff and cooling into the low 50s by the end of the game.

Sunday is of course Halloween, and your Trick-or-Treat forecast looks pretty nice for the kiddos.

Under mostly clear skies expect temps in the mid 60s by 5pm…and cooling into the mid-50s by 8pm.

Our 7-day forecast takes us into our next workweek, with partly cloudy skies for Monday and Tuesday…with morning temps in the upper 40s to low 50s…and highs near 70-degrees.

I hope you have a nice weekend. And keep those kids safe on Halloween.

