LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Microsoft email scam claims you need to renew Windows

By John Matarese/'Don't Waster Your Money'
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Have a computer with Microsoft Windows on it? Then you need to watch for an email that’s targeting many people saying it’s time to renew your account.

David Anderson was putting up his fall decorations at his Monfort Heights home, when something spookier than any ghost showed up in his email account.

“It was a Windows Defender renewal order,” he said. “An invoice for a one-year subscription to Microsoft Windows Defender.”

He knew that was Microsoft’s anti-virus program, and has seen it on his PC, but it was the price of the subscription that threw him for a loop.

“I was being charged $300 and something for some services,” he said.

Sure, we have all gotten junk emails, but when one says it is from Microsoft, you might pay attention.

And when it says “subscription renewal,” you might really pay attention.

“It looks very legit,” he said.

What these emails are all about

Windows Report says emails like this are not legitimate, nor is a similar one claiming it is time to renew Office 365.

All of these ask not only for a payment, but also your log-in information, which can then be used to access your credit or debit card.

Anderson says that’s one trick no one needs to fall for.

Microsoft does not charge for any Windows update or renewal, especially for hundreds of dollars. Windows Defender is its free antivirus system.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Most Read

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the drugs being sold via the darknet included...
150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
Shelby County Schools investigating online threat
Angela Michelle Roberts
Remains of missing 26-year-old Hoover woman found
FILE
Man driving golf cart dies after being hit by a car
Wind gusts.
FIRST ALERT: Windy conditions Wednesday night, rain & storms likely

Latest News

Authorities say an Oakman man has died after a single car crash in Tuscaloosa County.
One person killed in crash in Tuscaloosa County
An investigation is underway after a four-year-old boy dies from a shooting in Greensboro.
4-year-old child killed in accidental shooting in Greensboro
Birmingham-area McDonald's hiring 2,600 people
McDonald’s Restaurants of Birmingham to hire 2,600 people
Dr. David Kimberlin, a Pediatric Infectious Diseases doctor at Children’s of Alabama, says the...
Pediatric Infectious Diseases doctor urges parents to get children vaccinated