McDonald’s Restaurants of Birmingham to hire 2,600 people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - McDonald’s franchisees said they expect to hire approximately 2,600 restaurant employees in Birmingham and the surrounding area.

They also said as part of the fall hiring initiative newly enhanced employee benefits are now available.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin helped kick off the hiring blitz. He even worked the drive-thru.

“McDonald’s has always been a pillar in our community,” said Mayor Woodfin. “As small businesses, each of the local McDonald’s franchisees play a vital role in Birmingham’s economy. They bring thousands of jobs to our city’s youth, investing in both our current workforce and future workforce as well.”

Eligible after 90 days and 15 hours a week, restaurant employees can earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 annually in upfront college tuition assistance, access free education and career advising services, and have the opportunity to learn English as a second language through the Archways to Opportunity education program. Since its inception, $2.2M in college tuition assistance has been awarded in Alabama.

“As local business owners, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our team members, whether they’re looking for a part-time job or starting a career,” said Birmingham McDonald’s Owner/Operator and People Advocate Jamie Black. “As a people business, we’re excited to help our McFamily build successful futures while offering even more benefits and perks.”

McDonald’s restaurants of Birmingham have also rolled out an enhanced set of employee benefits to help welcome new employees into the restaurants. Some of these benefits include:

Paid time off



Competitive wages



Healthcare benefits



Tuition assistance



Employee meal programs



Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 38000 to start an application via text.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.