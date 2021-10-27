Halloween decorations stolen from several yards in Homewood

HOMEWOOD Ala. (WBRC) - It’s spooky season! You’ll find ghosts and goblins and big black cat inflatables in front lawns in Homewood but police say a thief or thieves have been swiping Halloween decorations from several homes in and around the Edgewood neighborhood.

One homeowner put up a sign next to a lonely skeleton that read “BOO! Unfortunately our Halloween decorations were stolen. But, we’ll be back stronger next Halloween and Christmas will be even bigger!”

Down the street is a case of a missing Minion at Laura DeMoss’ house. A few days ago, they noticed their largest Minion, a pirate, wasn’t among the rest of his minion friends.

“We took the dog on a walk and it had rained the night before so we were thinking maybe the wind had blown it away but all the stakes had been meticulously taken up and we looked around for them and decided that someone had definitely taken our Minion,” DeMoss said.

DeMoss knows there’s a lot of issues in the world right now, but she and her 7-year-old tell us this minion is special because they’ve had it for years.

“I never knew it was going to get stolen. That was my favorite one,” Rowan DeMoss said.

They’re actually pretty expensive. It’s someone coming into your yard in the middle of the night and stealing something that’s yours and for it to happen to so many families over here. I know he was sad Friday morning about it being gone,” Lauren said.

Now they just want their big minion back!

“If I got out on a walk with mom and the next morning, I would be so happy, I’d hug it!” Rowan said.

Residents believe college students are the ones possibly behind the stolen decorations.

Homewood Police tell us they don’t have any leads right now. They’re asking residents with any surveillance video, like doorbell cameras, to let them know so they can try and catch the people responsible.

