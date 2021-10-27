Habitat For Humanity in Tuscaloosa involved in a home blitz build

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa is making up for lost time when it comes to building homes in West Alabama.

The coronavirus pandemic slowed things down, but now the charity is picking up the pace with a blitz build this week.

”It’s amazing what people just coming together can get done in what normally is a six month process,” explained Jim Schnepper, the CEO of GAF.

It’s a roofing and water proofing company with a location in Tuscaloosa. GAF is the main supplier of man power and materials for Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa’s latest project in West Alabama.

Seventy-five company employees are taking part in building it.

“It’s just an exciting thing to do. You see so much progress just in a morning or just one afternoon, just in a day. So we have to do this. We only want to do this once or twice a year. It’s a logistical miracle,” according to Ellen Potts, Executive Director of Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa.

Work here started Monday and much progress has been made as of Tuesday. They hope to complete the roof and exterior by the end of the day. GAF has 100,000 square feet of shingles for Habitat projects. But now it’s building a house for a deserving homeowner.

”That’s a real sense of pride. Cause I think anyone who’s ever contributed any of their time for any charity and just to see what it does for that charity and see your work and actual labor helping someone directly is amazing,” Schnepper added.

Volunteers hope to have work on the home finished by Friday. Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa got a late start building homes this year because of coronavirus restrictions.

Potts hopes to have nine homes built by the end of this year.

