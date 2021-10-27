GasBuddy: Gas prices reach 7-year high
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Halloween is right around the corner and one guaranteed spooky thing is the price of gasoline.
The price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is now over $1 more than it was a year ago, reaching a 7-year high, according to GasBuddy.
Here’s a look at current regular-unleaded gas averages in the Chattahoochee Valley, according to AAA:
Georgia
- Chattahoochee County - $3.37
- Clay County - $3.37
- Harris County - $3.29
- Marion County - $3.15
- Muscogee County - $3.27
- Quitman County - $3.24
- Randolph County - $3.26
- Schley County - $3.19
- Stewart County - $3.33
- Sumter County - $3.26
- Talbot County - $3.32
- Troup County - $3.25
- Webster County - $3.27
Alabama
- Barbour County - $3.29
- Chambers County - $3.25
- Lee County - $3.21
- Russell County - $3.21
GasBuddy says high fuel prices could continue as many countries around the world face a energy crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.