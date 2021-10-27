LawCall
GasBuddy: Gas prices reach 7-year high

(KOSA)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Halloween is right around the corner and one guaranteed spooky thing is the price of gasoline.

The price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is now over $1 more than it was a year ago, reaching a 7-year high, according to GasBuddy.

Here’s a look at current regular-unleaded gas averages in the Chattahoochee Valley, according to AAA:

Georgia

  • Chattahoochee County - $3.37
  • Clay County - $3.37
  • Harris County - $3.29
  • Marion County - $3.15
  • Muscogee County - $3.27
  • Quitman County - $3.24
  • Randolph County - $3.26
  • Schley County - $3.19
  • Stewart County - $3.33
  • Sumter County - $3.26
  • Talbot County - $3.32
  • Troup County - $3.25
  • Webster County - $3.27

Alabama

  • Barbour County - $3.29
  • Chambers County - $3.25
  • Lee County - $3.21
  • Russell County - $3.21

GasBuddy says high fuel prices could continue as many countries around the world face a energy crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

