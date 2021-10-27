Gadsden employees waiting for COVID relief funds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Last month the city of Gadsden approved their American Rescue Plan budget to use $24 million in federal funding. The city will receive half this year and the other half sometime next year.

According to Michael Rodgers, Gadsden Public Affairs Coordinator, plans include a new fire station, road improvements and bonuses for city employees impacted by Covid-19.

“$3,000 to full-time workers who qualify and $1,500 to non-full-time workers who qualify,” says Rodgers. “There hasn’t been a time set to deliver those funds.”

This money is not just limited to first responders, but all employees who have directly been affected by the pandemic.

“Like Transit drivers who have driven transportation routes throughout the pandemic,” says Rodgers. “Janitorial staff who have helped make sure everything is being cleaned and sanitized. So, not all city employees but certain ones who qualify and meet those guidelines.”

For employees who don’t meet the qualifications, Rodgers says there are other plans in place to ensure they aren’t overlooked.

“There are some who don’t qualify but are still in those departments,” says Rodgers. “So we’re supplementing American Rescue Plan funding with money from the city’s general plan budget. So there are some who don’t get left out although they provided the support and service during the pandemic.”

