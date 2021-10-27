BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools leaders announced Wednesday all full-time benefited JEFCOED employees will be able to earn an additional $2000 this school year following the successful completion of professional development activities.

Leaders said the extra pay will be given in two installments. The first $1000 will be paid during December and the second will be paid sometime during the spring semester.

“Everyone has worked extremely hard and will continue to work hard as we counteract the effects of COVID-19. This seemed like the right thing to do and a great way to reward our hard-working teachers, staff, and administrators. I hope our folks realize that this is a district that cares about people, and we want them to stay with us for a long time,” said Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Superintendent.

The professional development modules will be videos aimed at cutting down on the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the learning loss that has resulted. The first module will be available for employees to watch between November 1st and November 30th.

“This first set of videos will focus on mental health. As educators, we have to be at our best to take care of our students. There is no way around that,” said Gonsoulin. “We cannot address the effects of COVID-19 on our school system if we are not in a good place mentally, emotionally, and even physically.”

Because this is additional compensation, employees will be required to watch the videos outside of their normal work hours. Taxes and retirement will be taken out.

“Again, I cannot thank our employees enough for their efforts in what has been the most difficult time of our careers. Our employees are our lifeblood. Every single one of them makes learning possible,” said Gonsoulin. “I also would like to thank the Board for their support of this initiative and my team for pulling this plan together.”

