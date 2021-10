CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County school bus was involved in an accident on County Road 222 Wednesday morning.

The crash involved bus 1426 from Harmony School.

No injuries were reported on the school bus.

Students were moved to another bus and are on their way to school.

A Cullman Co. school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning. (Cullman Co. Schools)

