LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Brett Favre repays Miss. $600K for no-show speaking events

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters in Jackson, Miss., about his support for Willowood Developmental Center, a facility that provides training and assistance for special needs students. Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 in welfare money he received from the state of Mississippi for multiple speaking events he never showed up to, according to a spokesperson for Mississippi Office of the State Auditor Logan Reeves, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NFL giant Brett Favre has paid a big chunk of his debt to Mississippi, the auditor says.

State Auditor Shad White says his office has “recovered $600,000 from representatives of Brett Favre this week.”

The $600,000 covers money Favre received from Mississippi for multiple speaking events where he never showed up.

The discrepancy popped up from a Department of Human Services audit over misspent TANF funds, the largest embezzlement scheme in state history.

Favre Enterprises is one of five businesses ordered to repay the misspent funds.

The lump-sum comes weeks after the auditor’s office demanded all businesses to pay up within 30 days.

Including interest, Favre Enterprises actually owes a total of $828,000, but the auditor’s office didn’t get the total amount and has yet to say why.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the drugs being sold via the darknet included...
150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
Shelby County Schools investigating online threat
FILE
Man driving golf cart dies after being hit by a car
Wind gusts.
FIRST ALERT: Windy conditions Wednesday night, rain & storms likely
For nearly 100 years, the Marching Crimson Pipers, have been known for their unique marching...
Tuskegee band threatens to stop participating due to concerns

Latest News

Full-time benefited JEFCOED employees will be able to earn an additional $2000
Deputies resuscitate the child by using narcan. SOURCE: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Dept.
VIDEO: Jefferson County deputies save 1-year-old baby who ingested drugs
Deputies resuscitate the child by using narcan. SOURCE: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Deputies resuscitate the child by using narcan. SOURCE: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line