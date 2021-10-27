Breast cancer survivor says knowing your body and early detection is key to beating the disease

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Breast Cancer Awareness month winds down, doctors and survivors are making the final push this month to bring awareness to the disease.

Libby Schropp is a cancer survivor of more than 16 years and says every day is gift.

She said not only is early detection paramount in beating cancer, but knowing your body is also essential.

Schropp found a lump in her breast during a self-examination back in 2004. She immediately went to the doctor to have it checked. At that time, the cancer was small, and while it did show up on a mammogram, the doctor said it was nothing to be concerned about.

It wasn’t long before she started having symptoms.

Schropp said her hair started falling out in clumps and she had significant, unexplained weight loss.

That’s when she went to Dr. April Maddux at Brookwood Baptist, who immediately diagnosed her with stage one cancer and started treatment.

“It was difficult. I was recently divorced, raising two children by myself and I felt all alone. So, of course, I did what any good Christian does, I hit my knees that night and I said, ‘God, you gotta help me through it, and He did. You would rather go and find out early than to let it sit there. Even though you may not want to hear those words, nobody does, early detection is the key,” Schropp said.

Schropp also recommended being your own best advocate.

She said if you go to the doctor and you’re told something that doesn’t feel right, don’t be afraid to get a second or even a third opinion.

She said knowing her body and finding the right doctor is what saved her life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.