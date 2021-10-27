Birmingham crews working to clear overturned vehicle hours later

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham crews worked to clear an overturned vehicle six hours after the crash.

I-59 SB @ MP132.8 before Exit 132 US11/1st Ave N in Birmingham (WBRC)

It happened at I-59 SB before Exit 132 US11/1st Ave N in Birmingham.

I-59 SB @ MP132.8 before Exit 132 US11/1st Ave N in Birmingham (ALGO Traffic)

The crash blocked one lane. Drivers were asked to use caution when traveling through the area.

No word on any injuries.

