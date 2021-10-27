Birmingham crews working to clear overturned vehicle hours later
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham crews worked to clear an overturned vehicle six hours after the crash.
It happened at I-59 SB before Exit 132 US11/1st Ave N in Birmingham.
The crash blocked one lane. Drivers were asked to use caution when traveling through the area.
No word on any injuries.
