Birmingham crews working to clear overturned vehicle hours later

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham crews worked to clear an overturned vehicle six hours after the crash.

I-59 SB @ MP132.8 before Exit 132 US11/1st Ave N in Birmingham
I-59 SB @ MP132.8 before Exit 132 US11/1st Ave N in Birmingham(WBRC)

It happened at I-59 SB before Exit 132 US11/1st Ave N in Birmingham.

I-59 SB @ MP132.8 before Exit 132 US11/1st Ave N in Birmingham
I-59 SB @ MP132.8 before Exit 132 US11/1st Ave N in Birmingham(ALGO Traffic)

The crash blocked one lane. Drivers were asked to use caution when traveling through the area.

No word on any injuries.

