Birmingham-based non-profit provides free resources to find childcare

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with a free service you can use to find childcare in the central Alabama.

Childcare Resources, a Birmingham-based non-profit organization, helps guardians find care for kids up to 5 years old.

They also help qualifying families find financial assistance and provide training for childcare providers.

Trouble finding and affording childcare are some of the top reasons parents are not returning to work, which is contributing to the labor shortage our state is experiencing now.

We spoke with Childcare Resources Executive Director Joan Wright who said this is an opportunity for small business and companies to get involved in childcare for employees.

“That would be great for businesses to invest in their working families to help offset that cost of care,” she said. “Because here’s what that employer gains: they gain a more confident, productive, focused employee who’s not having to struggle and worry about, ‘How am I going to afford care? I don’t know where I can put my child. I need help.”

Wright said when employers can offset the cost of childcare, they’re also investing in our future workforce.

Click here to find out how Childcare Resources can help you.

