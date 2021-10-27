App State employee arrested for secretly recording residence hall women’s bathroom

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Appalachian State University employee has been arrested and charged for recording women inside a campus dorm bathroom, according to warrants obtained by WBTV.

Jerry McGlamery, 49, from Wilkesboro was charged by the App State Police Department with a misdemeanor of secret peeping.

On Friday, Oct. 15, a mobile phone was found inside a janitor’s closet vent of a third-floor bathroom in Eggers Residence Hall where McGlamery is accused of peeping and secretly recording into a women’s restroom.

App State PD investigated and obtained an arrest warrant for McGlamery. He was arrested on Oct. 22.

McGlamery has been placed on investigatory leaving pending the APD investigation. According to the school, he has not worked on campus since Oct. 15 and is not permitted to return to campus.

No notification was sent to students but App State provided the following statement to WBTV:

On Friday, Oct. 15, Appalachian State University’s police department (APD) received a report of a mobile phone in a vent of a third-floor bathroom in Eggers Residence Hall, and immediately began an investigation.

By the morning of Oct. 16, the entire ventilation system in the building was inspected, and that same day, additional physical and operational measures were put in place to ensure there is no access to any bathroom vents.

A team of university representatives including staff from University Housing, APD, the university’s counseling center, and the Office of the Dean of Students met with resident assistants and residents of Eggers Hall to provide information about the incident and offer support and resources.

Upon seizing his mobile phone, APD obtained an arrest warrant for App State Facilities Operations employee Jerry Alan McGlamery, 49, of Wilkes County, for secret peeping, a criminal offense under North Carolina General Statutes. The warrant obtained by APD was served in Wilkes County, and McGlamery was taken into custody on Oct. 22.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact App State’s police department at 828-262-8000 or police@appstate.edu.

