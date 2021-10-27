AL hospitals continue to face nurse shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hospitals around the state continue to face nurse shortages. Advocates tell us burnout and better salaries in other states are still creating staffing issues for Alabama’s nursing industry.

They’re hoping the state will give hospitals more funding during the upcoming special session.

“Nurses deserve safe staffing, nurses deserve better pay and we really hope that during the special session that the Alabama State Nurses Association will have the opportunity to have a seat at the table,” Dr. Lindsey Harris, president of the Alabama Nurses Association said.

Dr. Harris would also like to see more nurses taking on professor roles to help graduate even more nurses in the future.

