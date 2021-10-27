LawCall
4-year-old child killed in accidental shooting in Greensboro

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a four-year-old boy dies from a shooting in Greensboro.

Hale County Coroner Howard Paige identified the victim as Kemar D. Hinton. Authorities said from what they know right now, this appears to be an accidental, self-inflicted shooting, but several agencies are looking into what happened to verify that.

This shooting happened at the child’s home on Balsa Avenue. Police were called there after 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday night. Greensboro Police Chief Michael Hamilton said the child was with his father at the time of the shooting. He was taken to Hale County Hospital where he died. With so many unanswered questions, Chief Hamilton explained why it’s important to find out how this happened.

“When a tender age child is involved, it’s just near and dear to my heart that we find out the truth. But like I said, based on the evidence we have so far, it was just purely an accident, an unfortunate accident,” Chief Hamilton told WBRC.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time. Greensboro Police, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science are looking into how this fatal shooting happened.

