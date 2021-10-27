LawCall
4-year-old boy fatally shot in Greensboro

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot on Tuesday in Greensboro around 10 p.m.

Police say the child was taken to the Hale County Hospital by a personal vehicle, where the child was pronounced dead.

The shooting appears to be accidental, according to authorities.

Greensboro Police are investigating and SBI is assisting them with case.

Please check back for more details as we gather additional information.

