LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

What’s next for the Etowah County MegaSports Complex?

By Bria Chatman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - That’s been a question for months now as the project remains at a standstill. Now, a judge says all involved parties must come to an agreement by next Monday.

A motion was filed last month by Senator Andrew Jones to intervene after the sports authority requested almost $10 million to refinance existing debt and finish the project.

Senator Jones says since then they’ve uncovered that the authority is almost $7 million dollars in debt. Also, facing a threat of a lawsuit from contractors and subcontractors for nonpayment.

“They’ve spent $5.5 million in borrowed money. But then they’ve also spent an additional $1.5 it seems over that that they didn’t have,” says Sen. Jones.

He’d live to see things resolved quickly and get the project completed. But he doesn’t want it to cost taxpayers unnecessarily.

According to Senator Jones, very little has been done so far.

“There has been some work on the ground. Getting it prepped. There’s been a concession stand and another outbuilding or so built. A road project. But everything has been at a halt for a long time,” says Jones. “They’re saying cost overruns and those type of things. And weather and covid and those kind of things. When you get to a point where you run out of money you stop.”

The authority consists of 12 board members and so far 5 have resigned. Jones says he hopes by Monday everyone will come to an agreement and move forward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

87th st. north
Man found shot to death in the road in Birmingham
Kala Kameron Blakely, 39, of Trussville was indicted on an Aggravated Child Abuse charge.
Trussville Police: Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, investigation underway
Birmingham Police say they’re conducting a homicide that happened on Sunday Night.
BPD: Argument leads to deadly Sunday night shooting
Beech Avenue scene
Birmingham PD: Suspect barricades self and another person inside residence

Latest News

Drag racing
Stopping illegal street racing and exhibition in Birmingham
Moderna said it’s COVID-19 vaccine is well-tolerated and generated a robust immune response in...
Moderna says it’s COVID vaccine is safe, effective for children ages 6 to 11, local pediatrician reacts
St. Clair county tax
St. Clair County residents to vote on property tax increase
Source: Facebook via Tuscaloosa Police Department
Mental health officer online training in Tuscaloosa