What’s next for the Etowah County MegaSports Complex?

That's been a question for months now as the project remains at a standstill. Now, a judge says all involved parties must come to an agreement by next Monday.

A motion was filed last month by Senator Andrew Jones to intervene after the sports authority requested almost $10 million to refinance existing debt and finish the project.

Senator Jones says since then they’ve uncovered that the authority is almost $7 million dollars in debt. Also, facing a threat of a lawsuit from contractors and subcontractors for nonpayment.

“They’ve spent $5.5 million in borrowed money. But then they’ve also spent an additional $1.5 it seems over that that they didn’t have,” says Sen. Jones.

He’d live to see things resolved quickly and get the project completed. But he doesn’t want it to cost taxpayers unnecessarily.

According to Senator Jones, very little has been done so far.

“There has been some work on the ground. Getting it prepped. There’s been a concession stand and another outbuilding or so built. A road project. But everything has been at a halt for a long time,” says Jones. “They’re saying cost overruns and those type of things. And weather and covid and those kind of things. When you get to a point where you run out of money you stop.”

The authority consists of 12 board members and so far 5 have resigned. Jones says he hopes by Monday everyone will come to an agreement and move forward.

