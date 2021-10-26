LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UAB study aims to find reasons behind lingering COVID symptoms

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB researchers will enroll 900 COVID survivors to help find out why some people are so-called “COVID long haulers.”

Long haulers continue to have symptoms after recovering from COVID.

The most common symptoms include headaches, fatigue, “brain fog,” shortness of breath, chronic cough, and trouble sleeping.

900 adults who survived COVID from Birmingham, Mobile, and New Orleans are needed in this RECOVER study.

One of the many questions the study will try to answer is whether the vaccine protects people from lingering symptoms

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

87th st. north
Man found shot to death in the road in Birmingham
Kala Kameron Blakely, 39, of Trussville was indicted on an Aggravated Child Abuse charge.
Trussville Police: Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, investigation underway
Birmingham Police say they’re conducting a homicide that happened on Sunday Night.
BPD: Argument leads to deadly Sunday night shooting
Beech Avenue scene
Birmingham PD: Suspect barricades self and another person inside residence

Latest News

Gov. Ivey calls special session on reapportionment, appropriation of ARPA funds for healthcare
ADPH: More than 820K positive COVID-19 cases
Governor Ivey issues Executive Order to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates
$100 million in federal funding is now available to help underserved and rural communities hire...
Underserved and rural communities now have access to millions of dollars for health care