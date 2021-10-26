Train blocking part of Highway 150 in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Lt. Clemons with Bessemer Police, a train has been blocking a section of highway 150 since 4 a.m. on Monday.

Bessemer Police Department said they have received a few calls and complaints about this.

After further communication, Norfolk Southern confirmed the train belongs to them and they also told Lt. Clemons they were “waiting on a crew” to fix the issue.

“We have worked around it all day in order to prepare to respond appropriately to calls for service. It can lengthen our response times, but we have been able to maintain semi-normal response times so far. It has the main crossing blocked and its closest alternatives either blocked or backed up with traffic,” said Lt. Clemons.

Highway 150 is blocked, 9th street is also blocked, and 22nd street is backed up with traffic.

Norfolk Southern issued the following statement:

“We never want to inconvenience any member of the community with a stopped train. Trains stop for a variety of reasons, such as mandated rest periods, to comply with federal regulations and ensure the safe operation of a train. Our scheduling teams make every effort to minimize these impacts and we prioritize getting and keeping trains moving safely. Whenever we are made aware of recurring issues in a particular community, we work to find a solution to keep things moving. We always value our local partners and the communities we operate in and look forward to continuing to solve problems by building up those relationships.”

People are reportedly able to get around it, however, it is still an inconvenience

