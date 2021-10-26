Stillman College requiring faculty, staff, students to get COVID-19 vaccine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College announced a requirement for faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

School leaders said there is no firm deadline for the vaccine requirement to be met.

Here is the full statement regarding the campus vaccination policy:

“Since Oct. 10, Stillman College has required its faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter campus, live on campus, and to teach and learn in person on campus. Stillman College is providing virtual learning and/or accommodations to students and employees who choose to not be vaccinated.

This decision was made under guidance from Stillman’s public health task force after thorough research and consideration of local and statewide COVID-19 rates of infection, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination rates. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve worked diligently to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff, and this policy continues those efforts.

Stillman College’s COVID-19 vaccination policy was announced to campus on Sept. 2, and since that date, Stillman has conducted several rounds of mandatory COVID-19 testing and free COVID-19 vaccination clinics to help members of our campus community achieve this critical layer of protection and ready for this transition.

Safety for every member of our campus community will always be the driving factor in Stillman College’s policies and procedures.”

A new federal order now requires employees under the University of Alabama and Auburn University system to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.