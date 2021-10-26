LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Should people who are fully vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19 get a booster?

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vaccine immunity and natural immunity together is awesome protection against COVID-19, according to health leaders, but is it enough?

By late October 2020, more than 2 million Alabamians were considered fully vaccinated, according to state data.

Out of those fully vaccinated, there had been more than 31,000 breakthrough cases; which means a person contracted the virus after full vaccination.

With immunity from the vaccine and natural immunity after recovering from the virus, it would seem a person has plenty of protection.

So, is a COVID-19 booster shot really needed?

Deputy State Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers, said each person may need to be evaluated on an individual basis and there isn’t necessarily a one-size fits all answer for that question.

But Dr. Landers did point out that immunity wanes over time.

“When you’re eligible for your booster, take your booster. Because again, with that booster it takes a little bit of time for the immune system to respond to that,” Dr. Landers said.

Health specialists said immunity is the strongest in the first couple of months after full vaccination.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police say they’re conducting a homicide that happened on Sunday Night.
BPD: Argument leads to deadly Sunday night shooting; 23-year-old victim ID’d
Governor Ivey issues Executive Order to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
87th st. north
UPDATE: 18-year-old man found shot to death in the road in Birmingham
Kala Kameron Blakely, 39, of Trussville was indicted on an Aggravated Child Abuse charge.
Trussville Police: Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, investigation underway

Latest News

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
“I will not comply with this unconstitutional order” wrote Knox Co. Sheriff to President Biden
Legion Field vaccine site temporarily closed
UAB study aims to find reasons behind lingering COVID symptoms
Gov. Ivey calls special session on reapportionment, appropriation of ARPA funds for healthcare