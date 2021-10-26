Should people who are fully vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19 get a booster?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vaccine immunity and natural immunity together is awesome protection against COVID-19, according to health leaders, but is it enough?

By late October 2020, more than 2 million Alabamians were considered fully vaccinated, according to state data.

Out of those fully vaccinated, there had been more than 31,000 breakthrough cases; which means a person contracted the virus after full vaccination.

With immunity from the vaccine and natural immunity after recovering from the virus, it would seem a person has plenty of protection.

So, is a COVID-19 booster shot really needed?

Deputy State Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers, said each person may need to be evaluated on an individual basis and there isn’t necessarily a one-size fits all answer for that question.

But Dr. Landers did point out that immunity wanes over time.

“When you’re eligible for your booster, take your booster. Because again, with that booster it takes a little bit of time for the immune system to respond to that,” Dr. Landers said.

Health specialists said immunity is the strongest in the first couple of months after full vaccination.

