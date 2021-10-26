LawCall
Shelby County Schools investigating online threat

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Schools leaders released a statement regarding a threat that has been spreading on social media.

The system is taking extra security measures on October 27, 2021, at all Shelby County schools.

This is the statement released by SCS:

Shelby County Schools, the Calera Police Department, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are jointly investigating a school shooting threat that has been circulating on social media in the Calera community along with various other communities within the Shelby County School District.

This same threat is circulating in some surrounding school districts as well.

While the social media post mentions details of an event that allegedly will occur on Wednesday, October 27, the exact school location is marked out and not specifically identified in the threat.

We want our parents to know that this threat is being taken seriously.

The safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority, therefore extra security precautions will be in place tomorrow at all Shelby County school locations.

