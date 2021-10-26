Mountain Brook Police Department announces permanent Chief of Police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During the Mountain Brook City Council Meeting on Monday evening, Acting Chief James “Jaye” A. Loggins was formally named as the 6th Chief of Police.

Mountain Brook Police Department (MBPD) released the following press release Monday evening expressing their excitement and includes Loggins’ past, current, and upcoming accomplishments:

“Chief Loggins served as Deputy Chief under Chief Cook’s Administration. Chief Loggins also briefly served as the Acting Chief of Police following Chief Cook’s retirement announcement. Chief Loggins is no stranger to the Mountain Brook Police Department and has been serving with the Department since 1996. Chief Loggins has served and supervised in every division throughout the department; including promotion to executive management and oversight of the daily operations of the Agency at the ranks of Captain and Deputy Chief.

Chief Loggins graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) with a degree in Justice Science in 2001. Loggins will also receive his Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Jacksonville State University in 2022. Chief Loggins is a recipient of the FBI LEEDA (Law Enforcement Executive Development Academy) Trilogy Award and is a graduate of FBI L.E.E.D.S. Chief Loggins has also completed the APSLA (Alabama Public Safety Leadership Academy) and MPACT (The Managers Preparing to Accomplish Change Today) Programs.

Chief Loggins expresses his appreciation to the City Leadership for entrusting him with the safety and security of the citizens of Mountain Brook. Chief Loggins would also like to thank Chief Cook for his mentorship and lasting friendship over the years. Chief Loggins looks forward to continuing to exceed the expectation demanded of this agency by it’s citizens. Chief Loggins’ appointment is effective tomorrow, October 26, 2021.

We look forward to working under Chief Loggins’ leadership and congratulate him on this outstanding achievement. This is truly an exciting time in the history of the Department.”

MBPD concluded it’s statement by saying they trust that Chief Loggins will continue to do an incredible job.

