Moderna says it’s COVID vaccine is safe, effective for children ages 6 to 11, local pediatrician reacts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Moderna said it’s COVID-19 vaccine is well-tolerated and generated a robust immune response in children ages six to 11.

The drug maker made the announcement Monday morning and now plans to submit its data to the food and drug administration.

A local pediatrician said he’s excited about Moderna’s announcement and is hopeful it will be approved for children ages six to 11 in the coming weeks.

He wants more children to get protection against COVID-19 saying that will help us get to the other side of this pandemic.

“During the winter and spring, I think it became more clear that the way we’re going to help to end this pandemic was to vaccinate our children because our children do make up a large chunk of the population.”

Dr. Peily Soong, with Children’s of Alabama, said Moderna’s announcement is good news for the pandemic.

More than 4,700 six-to-11-year-olds participated in the clinical trial.

They were given two 50 microgram doses of Moderna’s vaccine, half the dose given to adults, 28 days apart.

Moderna said the kids showed a robust immune response to the shot…about a month after the second dose.

Which is important now as the delta variant continues to circulate.

“We did see more children get sick from it. Some were hospitalizations here in Alabama as well as across the country, so that even kind of strengthened the need for vaccines for kids,” Dr. Soong said.

Moderna’s trial has not yet been peer-reviewed or published, but it plans to submit its results to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Soong said he’ll start recommending it to his patients once he sees the data.

“I’m all for vaccinating children. I think this is…like I said…the way we end our pandemic is to vaccinate our kids. We’ve seen kids that have been debilitated for several months due to the illness, so while it still is a rare occurrence in children for serious illness, it’s not a zero occurrence,” Dr. Soong explained.

Dr. Soong said Moderna’s vaccine could be available to children six to 11 years old within the next few weeks.

However, he said pediatricians are still awaiting word on how the vaccine will be distributed to this age group.

