LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man driving golf cart dies after being hit by a car

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon leaves one man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Benny R. Kimbrough, 81, of Moulton, Alabama was fatally injured when the golf cart he was driving across the roadway and was struck by a car. Kimbrough sustained serious injuries and was transported to Huntsville Hospital. He later succumbed to those injuries and was pronounced deceased by the hospital staff.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, on Lawrence County 460, approximately five miles west of Moulton.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

87th st. north
Man found shot to death in the road in Birmingham
Kala Kameron Blakely, 39, of Trussville was indicted on an Aggravated Child Abuse charge.
Trussville Police: Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, investigation underway
Birmingham Police say they’re conducting a homicide that happened on Sunday Night.
BPD: Argument leads to deadly Sunday night shooting
Beech Avenue scene
Birmingham PD: Suspect barricades self and another person inside residence

Latest News

Legion Field vaccine site temporarily closed
Chief Loggins
Mountain Brook Police Department announces permanent Chief of Police
Booster shots
Do you need a booster after COVID?
Redistricting
Breaking down redistricting changes