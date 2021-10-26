Legion Field vaccine site temporarily closed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The vaccine site at Legion Field is temporarily closed as the city prepares for the Magic City Classic.

The plan is for the site to reopen Wednesday, November 3.

Site administrator Bob Wilson said they’ve been seeing more people coming to get boosters than first doses.

They’re administering the Pfizer vaccine at this site.

You do not need an appointment; you can just drive up to get a shot.

