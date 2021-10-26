LawCall
The getaway car of choice for one Big Island suspect? A push lawn mower

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police say an arson suspect on Hawaii Island chose a bizarre getaway car ― in a spectacle captured on camera.

The man allegedly set a fire Monday that triggered a small brush fire in North Kona.

The suspect then fled from the scene on a push lawn mower, zooming past bumper-to-bumper traffic in the area and getting no shortage of attention along the way.

The man was subsequently arrested for the theft of the lawn mower, which was reported stolen, Hawaii County police said. They added, “He was riding the mower at the time of his arrest.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

