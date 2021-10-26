LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

GBHS takes in pets from major animal neglect case in Arkansas

Pets rescued in Arkansas
Pets rescued in Arkansas(GBHS/BISSELL)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly 300 pets were evacuated from bad conditions in a large-scale animal cruelty case in West Helena, Arkansas. Now some of those pets will be relocated to Greater Birmingham Humane Society in Birmingham.

According to Greater Birmingham Humane Society after the closure of the facility, BISSELL Pet Foundation along with Animal Rescue Corps, Cabot Animal Services, Humane Society of Tulsa, Nashville Humane Society, Humane Society of Independence County, Arkansas Pet Savers, and more safely evacuated and cared for the pets including emergency efforts, health testing, microchipping and other necessary efforts for the welfare of the pets.

As part of the relief efforts, 11 pets are scheduled to arrive, via ground transport, at the GBHS Spay/Neuter & Critical Care Clinic on October 26, 2021.

“When a crisis of this size happens in the animal welfare community, it takes the collaboration of many shelters to rescue these innocent victims,” said Allison Black Cornelius, CEO of GBHS. “This is a nightmare and would be impossible for one organization to manage. As animal welfare professionals we work together. By all of us taking in a few of these pets and sharing in their costs and care, in the end we can make what seems impossible to save – possible. GBHS is honored to be a part of this network that steps in to provide high quality vet care and a safe-haven for these animals.”

Pets rescued in Arkansas
Pets rescued in Arkansas(GBHS/BISSELL)
Pets rescued in Arkansas
Pets rescued in Arkansas(GBHS/BISSELL)
Pets rescued in Arkansas
Pets rescued in Arkansas(GBHS/BISSELL)

“BISSELL Pet Foundation had one simple mission when it came to these pets, help them.” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “After trying to work with this facility it became clear that conditions were too extreme to be reversed. When local authorities took action, we stepped in to give the pets a second chance along with our partners both on the ground and across the country.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police say they’re conducting a homicide that happened on Sunday Night.
BPD: Argument leads to deadly Sunday night shooting; 23-year-old victim ID’d
Governor Ivey issues Executive Order to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the drugs being sold via the darknet included...
150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
87th st. north
UPDATE: 18-year-old man found shot to death in the road in Birmingham

Latest News

Painting a Movement: Live HealthSmart Alabama murals in Kingston and Titusville reenergize...
Painting with a purpose: using art to revitalize communities and encourage healthy living
Habitat build in Birmingham
City of Birmingham approves $300K for new Habitat for Humanity Project
Financial help may be on the way for Alabama hospitals, nursing homes
Correctional officer at Bibb Correctional Facility arrested, charged in contraband investigation