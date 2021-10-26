GBHS takes in pets from major animal neglect case in Arkansas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly 300 pets were evacuated from bad conditions in a large-scale animal cruelty case in West Helena, Arkansas. Now some of those pets will be relocated to Greater Birmingham Humane Society in Birmingham.

According to Greater Birmingham Humane Society after the closure of the facility, BISSELL Pet Foundation along with Animal Rescue Corps, Cabot Animal Services, Humane Society of Tulsa, Nashville Humane Society, Humane Society of Independence County, Arkansas Pet Savers, and more safely evacuated and cared for the pets including emergency efforts, health testing, microchipping and other necessary efforts for the welfare of the pets.

As part of the relief efforts, 11 pets are scheduled to arrive, via ground transport, at the GBHS Spay/Neuter & Critical Care Clinic on October 26, 2021.

“When a crisis of this size happens in the animal welfare community, it takes the collaboration of many shelters to rescue these innocent victims,” said Allison Black Cornelius, CEO of GBHS. “This is a nightmare and would be impossible for one organization to manage. As animal welfare professionals we work together. By all of us taking in a few of these pets and sharing in their costs and care, in the end we can make what seems impossible to save – possible. GBHS is honored to be a part of this network that steps in to provide high quality vet care and a safe-haven for these animals.”

Pets rescued in Arkansas (GBHS/BISSELL)

“BISSELL Pet Foundation had one simple mission when it came to these pets, help them.” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “After trying to work with this facility it became clear that conditions were too extreme to be reversed. When local authorities took action, we stepped in to give the pets a second chance along with our partners both on the ground and across the country.”

