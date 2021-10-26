Gates installed on Alabama bat cave to protect habitat

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) - Gates have been installed at the mouth of a cave in eastern Alabama to protect the habitat of two endangered species that live in the cavern. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says Weaver Cave near Anniston is an important home for gray bats and tricolored bats.

The cave was purchased by the Georgia-Alabama Land Trust in 2020, and gates were installed to prevent people from entering using money from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The barriers are meant to keep out humans but protect the winged mammals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP