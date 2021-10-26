Former federal judge weighs in on Gov. Ivey’s Executive Order on federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey signed an Executive Order Monday against COVID-19 vaccine mandates from the federal government.

A federal vaccine mandate has yet to take place, but former federal judge John Carroll believes the move by the governor lays the groundwork ahead of the December 8th deadline.

Carroll feels Governor Ivey’s executive order is narrowly focused. It says the state will never issue a vaccine mandate and that it’s not going to punish people for refusing to follow whatever federal mandates come down the line.

Carroll says we’re seeing universities get ready to follow a federal mandate and feels Ivey’s executive order is trying to get ahead of it.

“We’ve heard Auburn and the University of Alabama say they are getting ready and that sort of thing, but I think this is sort of the preliminary to the state fighting a vaccine mandate when it finally comes into play,” Carroll said.

The governor’s executive order also says people should cooperate if the attorney general decides to sue over a federal vaccine mandate.

