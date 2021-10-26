LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Former federal judge weighs in on Gov. Ivey’s Executive Order on federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey signed an Executive Order Monday against COVID-19 vaccine mandates from the federal government.

A federal vaccine mandate has yet to take place, but former federal judge John Carroll believes the move by the governor lays the groundwork ahead of the December 8th deadline.

Carroll feels Governor Ivey’s executive order is narrowly focused. It says the state will never issue a vaccine mandate and that it’s not going to punish people for refusing to follow whatever federal mandates come down the line.

Carroll says we’re seeing universities get ready to follow a federal mandate and feels Ivey’s executive order is trying to get ahead of it.

“We’ve heard Auburn and the University of Alabama say they are getting ready and that sort of thing, but I think this is sort of the preliminary to the state fighting a vaccine mandate when it finally comes into play,” Carroll said.

The governor’s executive order also says people should cooperate if the attorney general decides to sue over a federal vaccine mandate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police say they’re conducting a homicide that happened on Sunday Night.
BPD: Argument leads to deadly Sunday night shooting; 23-year-old victim ID’d
Governor Ivey issues Executive Order to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
87th st. north
UPDATE: 18-year-old man found shot to death in the road in Birmingham
Kala Kameron Blakely, 39, of Trussville was indicted on an Aggravated Child Abuse charge.
Trussville Police: Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, investigation underway

Latest News

Linda Mosley
BPD search for missing 71-year-old Birmingham woman
Shelby County Schools investigating online threat
Alabaster City Council approves “traffic calming” program
Alabaster City Council approves "traffic calming" program
Alabaster City Council approves "traffic calming" program