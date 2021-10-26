First Alert for sunny and cool weather Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting off the day with chilly temperatures so make sure you grab a jacket before you step outside. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 40s and lower 50s which is close to average for late October. First Alert AccuTrack is showing us mostly clear. We had a cold front move through yesterday that gave some locations north of I-20/59 some light showers. The cold front has moved through, and we get to enjoy a cool and dry afternoon. Plan for temperatures to remain a few degrees below average today. Normal high temperature for October 26th is 72°F. We will likely end up with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We should enjoy plenty of sunshine today. Cloud cover will likely increase by this evening giving way to a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight. Winds will remain breezy today from the north at 5-15 mph. Enjoy the nice weather today because big changes are expected starting tomorrow night and continuing into the weekend.

Mostly Dry Wednesday Afternoon: We will likely start Wednesday out dry with some cloud cover and temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Good bit of tomorrow will likely end up dry with cloud cover slowly increasing. We will call it a partly to mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Winds tomorrow will remain light from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Today and tomorrow are good weather days to secure your Halloween decorations and clean up around the yard. Might be a great idea to clear up the storm drains and clean out the gutters too. Rain and windy conditions are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Any decorations that’s loose in your yard may fly in the air when the wind moves in.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front in our area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rain will likely move in after sunset Wednesday evening. We could see isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm impact west Alabama after 7 PM. Rain will become likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As the cold front moves in, wind speeds are forecast to increase. We could see west-northwest winds sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts near 30-35 mph. Gusty winds should lower by Thursday afternoon. Flooding doesn’t look likely since this system will be moving in quickly. Plan for rainfall totals to add up around a half inch to an inch in most locations through the end of the week. Thursday will give way to a mostly cloudy sky with occasional light showers along and north of I-20/59. Temperatures are expected to only warm up into the upper 60s with breezy northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Severe Potential: Good news is that severe weather is not expected across Central Alabama Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Greatest threat for strong and severe storms will stay to our southwest in parts of southeast Texas, Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and southwest Alabama. Threats in those regions includes strong winds and an isolated tornado threat.

Turning Chilly Friday and Saturday: An upper-level low will likely stall and spin in place across the Midwest Friday and Saturday giving us northwest flow and cloudy conditions. Light rain could move into North and Central Alabama at times giving us occasional light showers Friday and Saturday. Friday could feel more like a January day with temperatures only staying in the mid to upper 50s. When you factor in the breezy conditions, it could feel a few degrees colder. Friday sounds like a day to grab the hoodie, sweater, and warm jacket as temperatures could remain 10-15 degrees below average. Rain chance on Friday is around 40%. Only isolated showers are possible during the first half of Saturday at 20%.

Weekend Forecast: Sunday is looking like our best weather day this weekend. Saturday is when the upper-level low finally pushes eastward and out of our area. We will likely remain mostly cloudy Saturday with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. High temperatures will struggle to warm with highs only in the lower 60s. If you plan on attending the Magic City Classic, dress warmly as it will be a chilly day. Temperatures will likely stay in the lower 50s for the parade at 8 AM. Kickoff temperatures are forecast to start out in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a small chance for an isolated shower. Any rain that falls will remain light. Sunday will be a better day to be outdoors. We should see cloud cover decrease giving way to a mostly sunny sky Sunday afternoon. Plan for morning temperatures to start out in the mid to upper 40s with highs in the upper 60s.

Trick-or-Treat Forecasts: If you plan to trick-or-treat Saturday evening, dress warmly. Temperatures will likely end up in the 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances will likely move out of our area. If you plan on trick-or-treating Sunday evening, we should enjoy a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s around 5 PM. It’ll end up cooling down into the 50s around 7-9 PM. Halloween is looking dry and cool.

