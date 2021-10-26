Dozens of missing children cases in Alabama unsolved

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every 40 seconds in the United States, a child goes missing or is abducted, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The list of missing children in Alabama contained 54 names as of Oct. 25, 2020, several of the cases were many years old.

The oldest case dated back to 1984.

Sherry Lynn Marler at just 12-years-old vanished from a gas station downtown Greenville.

In 2021, Marler would have been 50 years-old.

The most recent case, at the time this article was written, was October 2021. 14-year-old Niari Herring reportedly left her Birmingham home Wednesday the 20th, and hadn’t been seen since.

Special Agent, Kate Reilly, with Homeland Security, said there are ways to help prevent loved ones from disappearing.

“The most important thing when it comes to missing kids is to ensure we’re engaged with our children, whether that’s at home, or in school or within our community groups,” said Reilly.

Reilly suggested families build a relationship with their children and be aware of whom they engage with.

She said pay particular attention to online activity.

“Predators take advantage of kids online. It’s important to pay attention to what people are asking of you and probably not engage with them if you don’t know them,” Reilly advised.

She said it’s also important for children to feel empowered.

“We want to encourage children to use their instinct about people and if something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t,” Reilly said.

Visit Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Online Services for details on all outstanding missing children cases in Alabama.

