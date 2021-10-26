Correctional officer at Bibb Correctional Facility arrested, charged in contraband investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A basic correctional officer assigned to Bibb Correctional Facility faces several charges in relation to a contraband investigation.

Alabama Department of Corrections investigators confirmed on October 23, 2021, Elizabeth Templeton, a basic correctional officer assigned to Bibb Correctional Facility, was placed under arrest and charged with first-degree Promoting Prison Contraband, second-degree Promoting Prison Contraband, and Use of Office for Personal Gain.

She resigned her position with the Department following her arrest.

The ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division’s investigation is ongoing.

