LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

City of Dora is paying employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders in the City of Dora hope a new, cash incentive will encourage more city employees to get the COVID-19 shot.

Mayor Randy Stephens wants to stress the incentive is only available to city employees, and not the general public.

Mayor Stephens said he’s not sure what percentage of employees in Dora are fully vaccinated, but he said several employees have spent time away from work because of COVID.

According to ADPH’s COVID-19 dashboard, about 39% of walker county has completed a vaccination series.

Opposition to the COVID vaccines has been persistent in some areas.

Stephens is a retired nurse practitioner, and fully supports vaccinations.

He initially purposed giving employees $100 to get the shot, but another council member suggested that wasn’t enough saying some employees may need to stay at home to recover following the shot.

The council later voted to increase the amount to $200.

Mayor Stephens hopes the money will encourage employees who are still on the fence to roll up their sleeves.

“Nothing works better than immunization. You know…the social distancing, the wearing masks, all those things…nothing works better than just simply getting immunized. And so, I hope it will keep our employees and their families protected, as well as…you know…keep people at work. You know…it’s not just a matter of being off sick, this is a deadly virus. It could take people’s lives. And so, we’re trying to protect our employees,” Stephens said.

Stephens said he doesn’t know anyone who couldn’t benefit from the vaccine and $200 especially with the holidays approaching.

The City of Dora has 40 full and part-time employees who have until December 31st to show proof of vaccination.

Employees who have already received the shot will also get the money.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

87th st. north
Man found shot to death in the road in Birmingham
Kala Kameron Blakely, 39, of Trussville was indicted on an Aggravated Child Abuse charge.
Trussville Police: Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, investigation underway
Birmingham Police say they’re conducting a homicide that happened on Sunday Night.
BPD: Argument leads to deadly Sunday night shooting
Beech Avenue scene
Birmingham PD: Suspect barricades self and another person inside residence

Latest News

Train
Train blocking part of Highway 150 in Bessemer
Train
Train blocking Highway 150
UAB study aims to find reasons behind lingering COVID symptoms
Drag racing
Stopping illegal street racing and exhibition in Birmingham