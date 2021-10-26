City of Dora is paying employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders in the City of Dora hope a new, cash incentive will encourage more city employees to get the COVID-19 shot.

Mayor Randy Stephens wants to stress the incentive is only available to city employees, and not the general public.

Mayor Stephens said he’s not sure what percentage of employees in Dora are fully vaccinated, but he said several employees have spent time away from work because of COVID.

According to ADPH’s COVID-19 dashboard, about 39% of walker county has completed a vaccination series.

Opposition to the COVID vaccines has been persistent in some areas.

Stephens is a retired nurse practitioner, and fully supports vaccinations.

He initially purposed giving employees $100 to get the shot, but another council member suggested that wasn’t enough saying some employees may need to stay at home to recover following the shot.

The council later voted to increase the amount to $200.

Mayor Stephens hopes the money will encourage employees who are still on the fence to roll up their sleeves.

“Nothing works better than immunization. You know…the social distancing, the wearing masks, all those things…nothing works better than just simply getting immunized. And so, I hope it will keep our employees and their families protected, as well as…you know…keep people at work. You know…it’s not just a matter of being off sick, this is a deadly virus. It could take people’s lives. And so, we’re trying to protect our employees,” Stephens said.

Stephens said he doesn’t know anyone who couldn’t benefit from the vaccine and $200 especially with the holidays approaching.

The City of Dora has 40 full and part-time employees who have until December 31st to show proof of vaccination.

Employees who have already received the shot will also get the money.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.