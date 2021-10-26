LawCall
City of Birmingham approves $300K for new Habitat for Humanity Project

Habitat build in Birmingham
Habitat build in Birmingham(Shilo Groover, WBRC)
By Shilo Groover
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big boost Tuesday for Habitat for Humanity from the city of Birmingham. The city council approving three hundred thousand dollars for a new revitalization project.

“This is a pilot program to work on revitalization of about 25 houses in partnership with state organizations, city and habitat,” explains Patricia  Burch, she is the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Greater Birmingham.

The project will focus on critical repairs including fortify roofs to withstand wind damage. Habitat is teaming up with a state program called Strengthen Alabama Homes for the project.

The homes for the project have already been selected, but they hope to add more in the future.

“We are hoping after the pilot program we will be able to expand and will open and we will open up applications,” says Burch.

“We are just excited, anytime we can impact families and lives in a positive way and bring partners together which is what we are all about it’s the pinnacle for us. We appreciate everything from the city of Birmingham and the council and mayors office and their support of us and we look forward to partnering with them.”

Habitat for Humanity Greater Birmingham is also now allowing volunteers on site for the first time since the pandemic began. If you are interested in participating, check out the opportunities posted on their website.

