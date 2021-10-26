BPD search for missing 71-year-old Birmingham woman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing 71-year-old woman.
Linda Mosley is a Black female. She was last seen Monday October 25 wearing a purple shirt, grey sweatpants, a black hat and blue sneakers, near Princeton Avenue SW in Birmingham.
According to her family and friends Ms. Mosey suffers from dementia, which may impact her judgement.
Birmingham has issued a Critical Missing Person investigation.
