BPD search for missing 71-year-old Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing 71-year-old woman.

Linda Mosley is a Black female. She was last seen Monday October 25 wearing a purple shirt, grey sweatpants, a black hat and blue sneakers, near Princeton Avenue SW in Birmingham.

Critical Missing Person Investigation



The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a critical missing person investigation. The Birmingham Police Department requests assistance from the public on locating the subject in the attached photo. pic.twitter.com/0pFhzwf8Ao — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) October 26, 2021

According to her family and friends Ms. Mosey suffers from dementia, which may impact her judgement.

Birmingham has issued a Critical Missing Person investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.