Alabaster City Council approves “traffic calming” program

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster City Council members approved a law allowing people to address traffic problems in their neighborhood.

It sets up a five-step process that lets neighborhoods apply to install speed bumps or radar speed signs.

Meanwhile, the council delayed a vote on increasing the speed limit on Highway 119.

