Alabaster City Council approves “traffic calming” program
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster City Council members approved a law allowing people to address traffic problems in their neighborhood.
It sets up a five-step process that lets neighborhoods apply to install speed bumps or radar speed signs.
Meanwhile, the council delayed a vote on increasing the speed limit on Highway 119.
