UAB and Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank team up for community event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB and Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank are teaming up to provide useful resources to the community.

Birmingham residents will be able to get fresh, affordable produce and free diapers all in the same place.

UAB’s Live HealthSmart Alabama Mobile Market and Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank are partnering to get pantry staples, frozen foods, fresh produce, diapers, and feminine hygiene products to those who need them most. This event is happening Wednesday, October 27th at the 11th Avenue Church of God In Christ in Kingston from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Organizers said the partnership was a no-brainer, making good health more accessible to communities with little to no access to grocery stores and removing transportation barriers for the neighborhood.

According to Bundles of Hope, there are more than 14,500 children under the age of five in the Birmingham area, and 29% of the community lives below the poverty line. Organizers said this event is especially important now with so many people struggling during the pandemic. They said necessities like produce and diapers are hard to find in areas like Kingston and families shouldn’t have to choose one over the other.

“A lot of times…you know…families are…have to make the choice of do I buy food for my family, or do I buy diapers for my family? Diapers are the fourth highest expenditure for families behind rent, utilities, and food. So, we know it’s a huge need in the community, and we just don’t feel like families should have to choose…you know. So, this partnership, they don’t have to. You can get your fresh produce and diapers all in one spot,” said Executive Director for Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank, Lindsay Gray.

Families do not need to show any proof of income or necessity to participate in this event.

To view the full list of Mobile Market stops and times, click here.

