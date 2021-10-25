LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Stopping illegal street racing and exhibition in Birmingham

By Alan Collins
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People who live in the city of Birmingham are continuing to complain about drag or street racing.

One downtown resident says the illegal racing happens every weekend.

That fear is real for people who complain about street racing, or what police call exhibition driving. This is where drivers stop, do burnouts and then speed off.

Birmingham Police said illegal racing led to one woman’s death earlier this year.

52-year-old Brandy Ballard was on her way to work when she struck another vehicle that police contend was involved in street racing on Arkadelphia Road.

This past Saturday, one downtown resident complained about street racing on 3rd Avenue North near the Alabama Theater.

The Birmingham Police Department has set up special patrols. Earlier this year during one special operation in June, the police department arrested 17 and cited 700.

Still, it’s a problem. The city is looking to get the legislature to authorize cameras to help nab some of the racers.

City leaders are fearful illegal racing will put people at risk.

“Some idiot down there doing burnouts is going to lose control and end up on the sidewalk or in the front of a building on top of some pedestrian or their pet,” said Birmingham City Councilman Darrell O’Quinn.

The head of the city council’s public safety committee is also concerned.

“One lady was innocently driving on the road and was not participating in any way and was a victim and unfortunately lost her life,” said Birmingham City Councilman Hunter Williams.

Aside from cameras, the city is also looking at popular racing streets in downtown which are one-way streets to possibly turn them into two-way streets to make them less attractive for street racing.

Again, police officers are out in special units looking for those racers hoping to catch them before anyone else dies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

87th st. north
Man found shot to death in the road in Birmingham
Kala Kameron Blakely, 39, of Trussville was indicted on an Aggravated Child Abuse charge.
Trussville Police: Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, investigation underway
Birmingham Police say they’re conducting a homicide that happened on Sunday Night.
BPD: Argument leads to deadly Sunday night shooting
Beech Avenue scene
Birmingham PD: Suspect barricades self and another person inside residence

Latest News

Cynthia Lee Almond
First female state legislator from Tuscaloosa
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin
Dora offering $200 bonus to city employees who get vaccinated
Dora offering $200 bonus to city employees who get vaccinated
Gov. Ivey calls special session on reapportionment, appropriation of ARPA funds for healthcare