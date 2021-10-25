LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Is Alabama ready to administer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines?

Children ages five to eleven years old could soon be rolling up their sleeves for Pfizer’s...
Children ages five to eleven years old could soon be rolling up their sleeves for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but will the state be ready to administer those vaccines if the drugmaker is granted Emergency Use Authorization for this age group?(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children from five to 11 years old could soon be rolling up their sleeves for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but will the state be ready to administer those vaccines if the drugmaker is granted Emergency Use Authorization for this age group?

Vaccine advisers will meet Tuesday to discuss whether to recommend the vaccine for this age group. The Alabama Department of Public Health said the state will be ready if given the green light.

Assistant State Health Officer for ADPH, Dr. Karen Landers, said there are still several hurdles that need to be cleared before kids five to 11 years old can get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“VRBPAC is meeting on October the 26th and that’s the first step as you know in the process of the independent advisory, then the FDA, then the ACIP, and then the CDC, so I don’t really expect full action on all of this until after the 4th of November because that’s when ACIP will be meeting,” Dr. Landers said.

Dr. Landers is confident the state is ready to administer the shots whenever Pfizer gets the okay.

“Alabama is working with our pediatric providers; we’re working with our other providers. We’re working with our local county health departments. We expect that some of our larger providers including some of our hospital-based clinic providers will be participating in this, as well as potentially some pharmacies,” Dr. Landers explained.

Dr. Landers said vaccinating five to 11 year olds brings up additional concerns and considerations mainly because parents want to be advised by their own health care providers about whether to vaccinate their children.

“We are in the process of working with our pediatricians who are already COVID-19 providers putting in their pre-order for the vaccine so they can be ready to receive. We are recruiting additional pediatric providers for the provision of the vaccine as their situation is able to be done,” Dr. Landers said.

Dr. Landers said ADPH cannot speak on behalf of the vaccine advisors, but she said Pfizer’s data looks good, and vaccinating five to 11 year olds will be beneficial in getting us closer to the end of this pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

87th st. north
Man found shot to death in the road in Birmingham
Wife of killed Vestavia Hills police officer convicted of manslaughter
Trussville Police: Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, investigation underway
Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison
Beech Avenue scene
Birmingham PD: Suspect barricades self and another person inside residence

Latest News

FIRST ALERT for a cold front to bring a few showers and weakening storms with it by morning
FIRST ALERT for a cold front to bring a few showers and weakening storms with it by morning
Five injured in crash on Carraway Boulevard
Five injured in car crash on Carraway Boulevard
Children among five injured in crash on Carraway Boulevard
Children among five injured in crash on Carraway Boulevard
Five injured in crash on Carraway Boulevard
Five injured in crash on Carraway Boulevard