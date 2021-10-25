LawCall
Gov. Ivey calls special session on reapportionment, appropriation of ARPA funds for healthcare

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey officially called a special session on reapportionment, or redistricting, to begin on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Included in the call is also an appropriation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to hospitals and nursing homes.

Governor Ivey also released the following statement:

“While many speculated Alabama would lose congressional representation and federal funding in the last census, in typical Alabama-fashion, we proved the naysayers wrong. Thanks to our successful count, we have secured our fair share of dollars in federal funding and our voice in Washington, which is needed now more than ever. As the Legislature is required to do following the census, they will focus on redistricting during this special session set to begin Thursday. Additionally, I have included an appropriation of $80 million in ARPA funding for eligible reimbursements for Alabama hospitals and nursing homes until the Legislature can more holistically address ARPA funding in the upcoming Regular Session in January. These folks are on the frontlines for us, and we must ensure their needs are met so they can continue caring for our families and friends. I know the men and women of the Alabama Legislature will have a productive special session, and I thank them for their continued hard work.”

2nd Special Session Proclamation:

