LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Gadsden accident kills 2 people

A 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette were involved. The driver and a passenger...
A 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette were involved. The driver and a passenger in one of the cars were killed.(Gray)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) -Two people have died following a crash in Gadsden.

Sergeant Marcus Hill with the Gadsden Police Department says officers responded to the two-car accident near Highway 11 and Moragne Avenue on Saturday around 1 a.m.

A 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette were involved. The driver and a passenger in one of the cars were killed.

The driver and passenger in the other car were hurt and taken to the hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Gadsden Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigative Unit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

87th st. north
Man found shot to death in the road in Birmingham
Kala Kameron Blakely, 39, of Trussville was indicted on an Aggravated Child Abuse charge.
Trussville Police: Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, investigation underway
Beech Avenue scene
Birmingham PD: Suspect barricades self and another person inside residence
Birmingham Police say they’re conducting a homicide that happened on Sunday Night.
BPD: Argument leads to deadly Sunday night shooting

Latest News

Child abuse investigation
Child abuse investigation
Suspect in custody after he barricaded himself inside a Birmingham home
Suspect in custody after he barricaded himself inside a Birmingham home
Body found in Birmingham Sunday
Body found in Birmingham Sunday
Montgomery mayor discusses meeting of state's mayors
Montgomery mayor discusses meeting of state's mayors